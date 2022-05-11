The 2023 Escalade-V is the most powerful and expensive Cadillac ever

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cadillac has escalated the Escalade.

The 2023 Escalade-V is a new high-performance version of the full-size SUV that features the most powerful engine in the brand's history.

It uses a 682 hp version of the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that's also featured in the CT5-V Blackwing sedan. With 653 lb-ft of torque it's able to accelerate the three-ton truck to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

Upgraded Brembo front brakes wrapped inside 22-inch wheels help slow it down while a computer controlled air suspension system adjusts to improve its handling and ride comfort, depending on how it's being driven. It can also nearly drive itself on the highway with Cadillac's hands-free Super Cruise highway driving system, which is available.

The Escalade-V comes loaded with an interior that blends sporty and luxurious styling and will be available in both standard length and extended Escalade-V ESV models, both with a maximum towing capacity of 7,000 pounds.

Along with being the most powerful Cadillac ever, the Escalade-V is also the most expensive and will have a starting price of $149,990 when deliveries begin in late summer.