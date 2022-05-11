Expand / Collapse search
The 2023 Escalade-V is the most powerful and expensive Cadillac ever

Supercharged SUV priced at $149,990

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Cadillac has escalated the Escalade.

The Escalade-V is the largest vehicle in Cadillac's performance lineup.

The 2023 Escalade-V is a new high-performance version of the full-size SUV that features the most powerful engine in the brand's history.

The Escalade-V is powered by a 682 hp V8.

It uses a 682 hp version of the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that's also featured in the CT5-V Blackwing sedan. With 653 lb-ft of torque it's able to accelerate the three-ton truck to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

The Escalade-V is the most expensive Cadillac ever.

Upgraded Brembo front brakes wrapped inside 22-inch wheels help slow it down while a computer controlled air suspension system adjusts to improve its handling and ride comfort, depending on how it's being driven. It can also nearly drive itself on the highway with Cadillac's hands-free Super Cruise highway driving system, which is available.

The Escalade-V's interior is loaded with luxury features.

The Escalade-V comes loaded with an interior that blends sporty and luxurious styling and will be available in both standard length and extended Escalade-V ESV models, both with a maximum towing capacity of 7,000 pounds.

Along with being the most powerful Cadillac ever, the Escalade-V is also the most expensive and will have a starting price of $149,990 when deliveries begin in late summer.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos