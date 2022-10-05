Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ford
Published

The Hennessey Ford Bronco Velociraptor 500 is a monstrous SUV

Off-road truck gets a power boost

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Review: 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Video

Review: 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor

The 'ultra' SUV

The 418 horsepower Ford Bronco Raptor is the most powerful version of the off-road SUV, but even it is not enough for everyone.

Texas-based truck tuner Hennessey Performance is now offering a Velociraptor 500 Bronco package that cranks it up to 500 hp.

Hennessey swaps in a higher capacity intercooler and free-flow exhaust, plus a reprogrammed engine management system that increases the power and also boosts the turbocharged 3.0-liter V6's torque output from 440 lb-ft to 550 lb-ft.

The truck also gets a set of unique 18-inch wheels with 37-inch all-terrain tires, a suspension leveling kit and Hennessey bumpers that help improve the Bronco Raptor's already impressive approach angle.

REVIEW: THE 2022 FORD BRONCO RAPTOR IS THE ‘ULTRA’ SUV

The Hennessey Velociraptor 500 Bronco is based on the Bronco Raptor.

The Hennessey Velociraptor 500 Bronco is based on the Bronco Raptor. (Hennessey Performance)

Body graphics, logo-embroidered headrests and an engine build plaque further set it apart from the stock truck, which you'll have to buy first to convert.

The truck features a 500 hp turbocharged V6.

The truck features a 500 hp turbocharged V6. (Hennessey Performance)

Pricing for the Velociraptor 500 treatment is $32,950 on top of the Bronco Raptor's $70,095 base price, so you're really going to want that power, but the modifications come with a 3 year/36,000-mile warranty.

Hennessey also adds custom graphics and signature 18-inch wheels.

Hennessey also adds custom graphics and signature 18-inch wheels. (Hennessey Performance)

The package builds on the Raptor's already substantial level of standard equipment, which includes a 360-degree cameras system with a front view that can be operated off-road at high speeds to help the driver avoid obstacles as the truck's nose lifts in the air over rises and jumps.

THE FORD BRONCO EVERGLADES IS A FACTORY SWAMP TRUCK

For a slightly more budget-friendly price, Hennessey also sells a Velociraptor 400 package for non-Raptor Broncos powered by the 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 that increase their horsepower from the stock 310 hp to 400 hp.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It also includes 18-inch wheels with 35-inch tires, leveling kit, bumpers and a similar visual treatment to the Velociraptor 500 for $24,950 over the price of a donor truck.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.