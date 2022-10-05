The Hennessey Ford Bronco Velociraptor 500 is a monstrous SUV

The 418 horsepower Ford Bronco Raptor is the most powerful version of the off-road SUV, but even it is not enough for everyone.

Texas-based truck tuner Hennessey Performance is now offering a Velociraptor 500 Bronco package that cranks it up to 500 hp.

Hennessey swaps in a higher capacity intercooler and free-flow exhaust, plus a reprogrammed engine management system that increases the power and also boosts the turbocharged 3.0-liter V6's torque output from 440 lb-ft to 550 lb-ft.

The truck also gets a set of unique 18-inch wheels with 37-inch all-terrain tires, a suspension leveling kit and Hennessey bumpers that help improve the Bronco Raptor's already impressive approach angle.

Body graphics, logo-embroidered headrests and an engine build plaque further set it apart from the stock truck, which you'll have to buy first to convert.

Pricing for the Velociraptor 500 treatment is $32,950 on top of the Bronco Raptor's $70,095 base price, so you're really going to want that power, but the modifications come with a 3 year/36,000-mile warranty.

The package builds on the Raptor's already substantial level of standard equipment, which includes a 360-degree cameras system with a front view that can be operated off-road at high speeds to help the driver avoid obstacles as the truck's nose lifts in the air over rises and jumps.

For a slightly more budget-friendly price, Hennessey also sells a Velociraptor 400 package for non-Raptor Broncos powered by the 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 that increase their horsepower from the stock 310 hp to 400 hp.

It also includes 18-inch wheels with 35-inch tires, leveling kit, bumpers and a similar visual treatment to the Velociraptor 500 for $24,950 over the price of a donor truck.