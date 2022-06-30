Safest vehicle? Armored Lexus LX 600 SUV now on sale

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lexus SUVs have a reputation for bulletproof reliability, but this one takes the cake.

Security vehicle specialist Inkas has unveiled an armored version of the all-new 2022 Lexus LX 600 that’s now available for order.

The full-size LX 600 is based on the latest Toyota Land Cruiser, which is a favorite of government agencies and aid organizations operating in hostile areas.

The LX 600 is aimed more at the rich and famous looking for protection and includes a host of features that turn their trucks into luxurious bunkers.

The vehicle has been fully armored to take shots from a 7.62mm rifle and has been certified to be able to withstand simultaneous blasts from two hand grenades.

Along with the ballistic bodywork and glass, the vehicle is equipped with protection for its engine, cargo area and fuel tank. It rides on a beefed-up suspension to handle the extra weight and run-flat tires to keep it moving under all circumstances.

Options include a siren, fire suppression system, night vision cameras and escape hatches in case it is rolled or otherwise disabled.

Exact pricing hasn’t been announced, but the standard LX 600, with its 409 hp turbocharged V6 and 4x4 drivetrain, starts at $88,245 and Inkas said the armored versions run well over $200,000, depending on the configuration.