The odd Hyundai Veloster is being subtracted from the lineup, report says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Hyundai Veloster is one of the oddest cars on sale today.

But it might not be available much longer.

The compact hatchback features an asymmetrical passenger door design, with one large door for the driver and two smaller ones on the passenger side that provide easier access to the rear seat.

Hyundai is so committed to the idea that in markets where vehicles have the steering wheel on the right-hand side, the doors are switched to go with it.

Nearly 40,000 Velosters were sold in the U.S. during its first full year on the market in 2012, but when the second-generation version launched in 2019, that figure dropped to around 12,000 and has been going down ever since.

Only 2,112 Velosters found new American homes last year. Hyundai has trimmed the most mainstream models from the range and currently sells only the high performance Veloster N, which has a 275 hp turbocharged engine and starts at $33,595.

Hyundai delivered a scant 510 Velosters in its home market of South Korea in 2021. Sources now tell The Korea Economic Daily that it will discontinue production completely at the end of July.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The automaker has not officially announced the decision, but the outlet reports that the factory that builds the Veloster will be used to increase production of the more popular Kona subcompact SUV, which is also available in an N trim alongside standard versions that start at $22,595