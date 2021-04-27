The Hyundai KONA N is a muscular little SUV

The Hyundai Kona has been to the gym.

The automaker has revealed a KONA N version of the subcompact utility vehicle, and as the all-caps name suggests, it aims to be a baby barbarian.

It's Hyundai's first high-performance SUV, and it says it has the spirit of a classic hot hatchback trapped inside of its high-riding practical body.

The KONA N is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with 276 hp in European spec and that it can boost to 286 hp in short bursts.

HYUNDAI SANTA CRUZ PICKUP REVEALED WITH CLEVER COVERED BED

The power goes to the front wheels only through an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, so it's not an off-roader, unless you count race tracks as off-road.

Hyundai tuned the handling on Germany's famed Nurburgring and is promoting it as a true track day vehicle that includes a head-up display equipped with a lap timer and circuit map that, in a twist, delivers a "gaming experience" in the real world.

The KONA N features deep sport seats, a limited-slip differential, upgraded brakes and 19-inch wheels with Pirelli P-Zero tires. It can accelerate to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 149 mph, according to Hyundai.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pricing and final market specifications have not been announced, but the KONA N goes on sale in the U.S. this fall.