North American Car, Truck and Utility of The Year finalists revealed

The 2019 North American Car, Truck and Utility of The Year awards will be given out at the Detroit Auto Show in January, but the finalists were announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Wednesday.

The Jury of 54 automotive journalists whittled down a field of 29 semi-finalists to the nine vehicles below:

Cars:

Genesis G70 - The compact Korean sports sedan competes with the likes of the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class.

Honda Insight - The stylish hybrid has an EPA combined fuel economy of 52 mpg.

Volvo S60/V60 sedan and wagon - Volvo style and sophistication in small packages.

Utilities:

Acura RDX - A turbocharged SUV that's the first RDX not based on the Honda CR-V.

Hyundai Kona/Kona EV subcompact SUV - Hyundai's first subcompact SUV is available in conventional and battery-powered versions.

Jaguar I-Pace all-electric SUV - Tesla's first all-electric luxury competition.

Trucks:

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 - The all-new Silverado offers a large range of engines, including a turbocharged four-cylinder

GMC Sierra 1500 - Basically a fancy version of the Silverado, but with a unique tailgate and carbon fiber bed

Ram 1500 - The stylish and sophisticated truck has already won several titles, including the coveted Truck of Texas.