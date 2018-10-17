2109 Ram 1500 pickup named Truck of Texas

You gotta be in it to win it.

The all-new Ram 1500 was named Truck of Texas at the Texas Auto Writers Association’s Texas Truck Rodeo, an event that Ford and Chevrolet sat out this year.

Ram was also runner-up for the top award, with the 2500 Power Wagon placing second among the 69-member jury’s votes, and won nearly every full-size pickup category – including luxury and off-road – with the Nissan Titan XD Single Cab grabbing the honors for best commercial truck.

It was a strong showing for Fiat-Chrysler across the board. The Maserati Levante GTS won best Sport Utility Vehicle ahead of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, while the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio took the title for best Crossover Utility Vehicle.

Texas is the largest pickup market in the United States and the award is a much-ballyhooed marketing coup.

You can click here for the full results from the Texas Auto Writers Association.