Here's when the next Ford Mustang will arrive ... and depart

Hybrid model is in the works

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is no one-trick pony. The most powerful Ford ever is as happy on a twisty track as it is on a drag strip, Fox News Automotive Editor Gary Gastelu says.

The Ford Mustang isn't riding off into the sunset anytime soon.

Ford has teased the future of the Mustang with this rendering.

Ford has teased the future of the Mustang with this rendering. (Ford)

The next-generation pony car will arrive for the 2023 model year and live through 2031, a new report says.

Sources with knowledge of the replacement for today’s Mustang told Automotive News that its life cycle has been extended from a planned six years to eight.

This is a possible first look at the next-generation Mustang's hybrid powertrain.

This is a possible first look at the next-generation Mustang's hybrid powertrain.

Ford has been tight-lipped about the car, beyond promising that a performance hybrid model is in the works.

The two-door and convertible is, however, expected to share platform components with the recently launched Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator, switched to a rear-wheel-drive layout for 2020 and are both available as hybrids. They also come with optional all-wheel drive, which could mean the Mustang will get that feature to help it better compete in the Snowbelt states with the Dodge Challenger GT.

2020 Ford Explorer test driveVideo

The Mustang is currently the best-selling of the three American pony cars, ahead of the Challenger and third-place Chevrolet Camaro, which is reportedly being discontinued right when the new Mustang arrives.

The Mustang is one of the longest-lived American car models and has been in constant production since it was introduced as a 1964.5 model.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos

