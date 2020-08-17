Here's when the next Ford Mustang will arrive ... and depart

The Ford Mustang isn't riding off into the sunset anytime soon.

The next-generation pony car will arrive for the 2023 model year and live through 2031, a new report says.

Sources with knowledge of the replacement for today’s Mustang told Automotive News that its life cycle has been extended from a planned six years to eight.

Ford has been tight-lipped about the car, beyond promising that a performance hybrid model is in the works.

The two-door and convertible is, however, expected to share platform components with the recently launched Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator, switched to a rear-wheel-drive layout for 2020 and are both available as hybrids. They also come with optional all-wheel drive, which could mean the Mustang will get that feature to help it better compete in the Snowbelt states with the Dodge Challenger GT.

The Mustang is currently the best-selling of the three American pony cars, ahead of the Challenger and third-place Chevrolet Camaro, which is reportedly being discontinued right when the new Mustang arrives.

The Mustang is one of the longest-lived American car models and has been in constant production since it was introduced as a 1964.5 model.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP