Report says GM is discontinuing the Chevrolet Camaro ... again

A new report says that Chevrolet is killing the Camaro, but not just yet.

The sports car is midway through its lifecycle and won’t be replaced when it ends in 2023, according to musclecarsandtrucks.com.

Company sources tell the website that development on its successor has been suspended and that the model name will go on hiatus then, as it did from 2003-2009.

A GM spokesman released a statement to Motor1.com that said it wouldn’t "engage in speculation."

The Camaro came in a distant third in the muscle car sales race last year behind the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger, with less than 51,000 sold in the U.S and received an emergency cosmetic redesign for 2020 after the 2019 update was poorly received.

The coupe and convertible line debuted for the 1967 model year and was continuously produced until 2002. It returned in 2010 to great success thanks in part to its role as Bumblebee in the "Transformers" movie franchise.

Ford has no plans to abandon the Mustang nameplate and is working on a hybrid version that will be introduced in the coming years. Meanwhile, the current Dodge Challenger is expected to be replaced with an all-new model after 2021.

Chevrolet is going full speed ahead in the sports car arena, however, and will be introducing the first mid-engine Corvette next year.