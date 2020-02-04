Here's when the next Ford Mustang will probably go on sale

Mark your calendars, Mustang fans, because Ford has.

A listing on LinkedIn for a Ford quality control engineer position has apparently revealed that the all-new, next-generation Mustang coupe will debut as a 2023 model. The job opportunity was first spotted and reported on by a member of the Mustang6G forum.

The description for the opening expressly says that it will involve working at Ford’s Flat Rock, Mich., factory on both the current Mustang, known internally as the S550, and the upcoming S650 set for 2023.

Ford has not yet revealed its plans for the next generation car, other than confirming that it is in the works and will be built at Flat Rock, and the company’s spokeswoman for manufacturing and jobs would not comment on the details in the LinkedIn listing.

The automaker has promised it will introduce a performance hybrid version of the Mustang at some point, however, and it’s more likely than not that would happen in concert with the introduction of an all-new platform.

Of course, there will be a new, very different Mustang before then. It’s the Mustang Mach-E all-electric SUV, which goes on sale late this year.

