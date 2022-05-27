NASCAR introduces patriotic paint schemes for Coca-Cola 600

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Coca-Cola 600 is more than NASCAR's longest race.

The Memorial Day classic is also a salute to America's fallen heroes.

The event doubles as 600 Miles of Remembrance, with each car carrying the name of a member of the U.S. military who died in service to their country on the windshield in place of drivers' names.

Many of the cars also go all out with their red, white and blue paint schemes.

Here are a few of the most Old Glorious cars in the race this year:

KYLE LARSON

Kyle Larson's Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet will have the name of U.S. Army Specialist Rel Allen Ravago IV of Glendale, California, who was killed in Mosul, Iraq, in 2003 at age 21.

KYLE BUSCH

Kyle Busch's Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota will honor U.S. Army Sgt. William R. Thiem, an enlistee who was killed in action in South Vietnam in 1968.

COREY LAJOIE

Corey LaJoie's Spire Motorsports Chevrolet is doing a double salute by promoting the USO and bearing the name of U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Rylee J. McCollum, who was among the 13 U.S. troops killed by a suicide bomber at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, in 2021.

ARIC ALMIROLA

Aric Almirola grew up on an military base in Florida, and his car honors U.S. Army National Guardsman Private First Class Adam Lee Marion, a combat engineer killed during an attack on his base near Baghdad in 2008.

TYLER REDDICK

Tyler Reddick's Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet will have the name of U.S. Army Specialist Four Albert F. Tristan on it. Tristan was killed in action in Vietnam in 1970 and awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Silver Star, Combat Infantry Badge and Army Commendation Medal.

NASCAR has more about all the soldiers, sailors and airmen being honored here, and FOX will be listing the names of the 19 members of the U.S. military killed in action since last Memorial Day on a continuous scroll at the bottom of the screen during the race.

Coverage of the Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET Sunday, May 29, on FOX.