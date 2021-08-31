Sister of Wyoming Marine killed in Kabul says Biden's apology looked 'fake and scripted'

The father of a fallen Wyoming Marine killed in Kabul, Afghanistan rejected an invitation to speak with Joe Biden following his son’s death, telling "Fox & Friends" he had "no desire" to meet with the president. Other family members expressed disappointment with Biden's conduct, saying it looked "scripted."

Jim McCollum, whose son Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum was killed in the August 26 suicide bombing, said that the Biden administration’s "absolutely backwards" decision-making throughout the Afghanistan withdrawal led him to decline the meeting.

"I don’t understand the process of how they came to the decisions that they made. A high school kid could make better decisions than they made in this," said McCollum.

"They have fumbled the ball every step of the way."

Rylee’s sister Roice McCollum also declined to meet with Biden.

However, Rylee’s other sibling, Cheyenne McCollum, did meet with the president, alongside Rylee’s widow.

Cheyenne said they both wanted the chance to look Biden in the eye and see if he was going to engage in a "sincere" conversation with the family.

"I was able to stand about 15 seconds of his fake, scripted apology and I had to walk away," Cheyenne said.

"What made you feel like it was fake?" asked co-host Brian Kilmeade.

Cheyenne said that the president would not look the family in the eye and spent the three-minute conversation talking about his late son, Beau Biden, rather than Rylee or the other 12 service members who perished last week in the ISIS-K attack near Kabul airport.

"There was not an ounce of sympathy looking at his face," added Cheyenne.

Criticism about Biden’s alleged lack of sympathy regarding the 13 service members killed in Kabul has intensified recently.

On Monday, conservatives and veterans attacked President Biden for appearing to look at his watch during a ceremony for the fallen soldiers.

Biden met with the families of the troops killed in the attack, and he also attended the "dignified transfer" of the fallen troops, a military ritual of receiving the remains of those killed in foreign combat, while at Dover Air Force Base on Sunday.

After the event, pictures, videos, and comments from family members of the fallen soldiers appeared to corroborate the claim that Biden had repeatedly checked his watch.