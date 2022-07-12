NASCAR: Tyler Reddick signs with Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing for 2024

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

He has plenty of time to get ready to move.

Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's 23XI Racing announced Tuesday that the team has signed Tyler Reddick to drive for it starting in 2024.

"Announcing a driver over a year before he will be racing with 23XI is a little unprecedented, but Tyler was the driver we wanted and we did not want to miss the opportunity to bring him to our team," 23XI Racing president Steve Laluta said.

Laluta added that the early announcement will provide additional opportunities to develop business partnerships and sponsorships around Reddick before he arrives at the team.

Two-time Xfinity Series champion Reddick, 26, picked up his first Cup Series win this year at Road Atlanta for Richard Childress racing and is currently 14th in the season points standings.

"23XI has accomplished a lot in the less than two full seasons they've been in the garage, and I can't wait to be a part of their continued success," Reddick said.

MORE NASCAR NEWS FROM FOX NEWS AUTOS

"Until then my focus remains on my current team, winning races and being competitive."

DENNY HAMLIN HAS REACHED HIS ‘PEAK' WITH ROSS CHASTAIN AFTER ANOTHER WRECK

Richard Childress Racing posted a statement to Twitter saying, "we're proud of the success Tyler has found at Richard Childress Racing. We're focused on winning a championship in 2022 and 2023, although the timing of this announcement could not be any worse."

The 23XI team currently fields cars for Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch. The team told Fox News Autos there will be no driver changes in 2023, but did not confirm how many cars it plans to run in 2024.

NASCAR CLASH RETURNING TO THE L.A. COLISEUM IN 2023

Busch has one win in 2022 and is 16th in points, putting him in a playoff position, while Wallace is in 24th with no wins.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wallace's lone career Cup Series victory came at Talladega last year, which was also the first for the 23XI team that launched in 2023.