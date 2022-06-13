NASCAR Clash at the L.A. Coliseum returning in 2023

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NASCAR is going back to Cali next February.

The stock car racing series has confirmed that it's pre-season exhibition Clash will return to the L.A. Coliseum on February 5.

The event was held this year for the first time on a temporary quarter-mile oval built inside the iconic sports stadium.

The asphalt track took around six weeks to build, following the end of the USC football season, and was dismantled immediately after the race. The materials were recycled for other construction projects.

The event was a TV ratings success, with 4.28 million viewers tuning in on Fox and 50,000 fans in attendance.

"Our entire industry made a bold move by bringing the Busch Light Clash to the L.A. Coliseum this past February, and it paid off by becoming an instant classic with both new and existing fans," Ben Kennedy, NASCAR's Senior Vice President, Racing Development and Strategy said.

"We are intent on showcasing our sport and drivers on the biggest stage and there is none bigger than the L.A. Coliseum. We’re thrilled to return to the heart of Los Angeles to officially start the season and set the stage for the Daytona 500."

NASCAR did not say if there would be any changes to the track design or format for the event, which involved a round of single-car qualifying leading up to several heat races that set the field for the main race.