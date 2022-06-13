Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar
Published

NASCAR Clash at the L.A. Coliseum returning in 2023

Temporary track will be rebuilt for the Cup Series exhibition race

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
NASCAR on Fox's Larry McReynolds previews the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum Video

NASCAR on Fox's Larry McReynolds previews the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

NASCAR on Fox analyst Larry McReynolds enters The Fox Garage to preview the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NASCAR is going back to Cali next February.

The stock car racing series has confirmed that it's pre-season exhibition Clash will return to the L.A. Coliseum on February 5.

The event was held this year for the first time on a temporary quarter-mile oval built inside the iconic sports stadium.

The asphalt track took around six weeks to build, following the end of the USC football season, and was dismantled immediately after the race. The materials were recycled for other construction projects.

  • NASCAR Clash
    Image 1 of 3

    The Clash was held on a temporary track. (Getty Images)

  • Pitbull
    Image 2 of 3

    Trackhouse Racing co-owner Pitbull performed before the event. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

  • Joey Logano Clash
    Image 3 of 3

    Joey Logano was the winner of the inaugural 2022 event. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The event was a TV ratings success, with 4.28 million viewers tuning in on Fox and 50,000 fans in attendance.

"Our entire industry made a bold move by bringing the Busch Light Clash to the L.A. Coliseum this past February, and it paid off by becoming an instant classic with both new and existing fans," Ben Kennedy, NASCAR's Senior Vice President, Racing Development and Strategy said.

"We are intent on showcasing our sport and drivers on the biggest stage and there is none bigger than the L.A. Coliseum. We’re thrilled to return to the heart of Los Angeles to officially start the season and set the stage for the Daytona 500."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NASCAR did not say if there would be any changes to the track design or format for the event, which involved a round of single-car qualifying leading up to several heat races that set the field for the main race.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos