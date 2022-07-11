NASCAR: Denny Hamlin has reached his 'peak' with Ross Chastain after another wreck

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denny Hamlin has had it with Ross Chastain.

Hamlin was knocked out of contention for the win in the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway when Chastain moved up the banking and spun him from behind with just over 14 laps to go while they were running fourth and fifth just behind the leaders.

Chastain's car suffered body damage, but he was able to drive right through it and continue as Hamlin hobbled back to the pits under the ensuing yellow flag for repairs.

Chastain would go on to finish in second and Hamlin in 25th.

The two also had an incident at the St. Louis race in June when Chastain squeezed Hamlin into the wall, and Hamlin retaliated by blocking Chastain with his slower car for the rest of the race.

The two did not get close to each other on the track again at Atlanta before Chase Elliott won under a last lap yellow, but Hamlin gave the impression after the race that he's not going to forget what happened.

"It’s all in whatever level I’m willing to take. It’s just another unfortunate circumstance for him," Hamlin told a gaggle of reporters. "I think it’s just that everyone has their different tolerance levels certainly, but you guys know I’ve reached my peak."

"It all works itself out in the end."

Hamlin was not amused when his social media team posted a clip of the incident set to "Oh No! It all Went Wrong" from the cartoon "Chowder" on his Twitter account.

"Clearly my social team has a sense of humor that I don’t share at the moment," Hamlin said in a quote tweet.

Chastain said the incident was due to damage he sustained in an earlier multi-car accident.

"You all know that I would take full responsibility if I just ran into him, but I had so much damage. I was so much tighter. We had done a lot to free the car up," Chastain told NBC Sports.

"It was just way too tight, and I just couldn’t carry the throttle that I could earlier. I still lifted some, but it wasn’t enough. I don’t put this one anywhere near the other incidents."

Hamlin and Chastain each have two wins this season, guaranteeing them spots in the playoffs.