Bubba Wallace wins rain-shortened NASCAR Talladega race

Bubba Wallace is a winner.

The 23IX Racing driver was leading the NASCAR playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday when it was suspended for rain on lap 117.

Since more than half of the scheduled 188 laps were completed, NASCAR rules say the current standings will be scored as the official finishing order.

The race had been postponed from Sunday due to bad weather at the Alabama track.

Wallace, who didn't qualify for the playoffs, was leading championship contenders Brad Keselowski Joey Logano at the time the red flag was flown.

It marks Wallace's first win in the Cup Series, where his previous best finishes were second place showings at the 2018 Daytona 500 and 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway.

With the victory, Wallace becomes just the second African American to win a Cup Series race after Wendell Scott who won in 1963.

This is a developing story, check back for updates