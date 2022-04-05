NASCAR is going electric with Ford F-150 Lightning pace truck at Martinsville

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NASCAR is going from white lightning to Lightning.

The Ford F-150 Lighting will become the first electric pickup to pace a NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend when it leads the pack around Martinsville Speedway under the lights on Saturday night, April. 9.

The all-wheel-drive 563 horsepower truck should have no problem keeping the pace at 35 mph and could even cover the 400-lap, 210-mile distance of the race at that speed without recharging thanks to its 320-mile extended range battery pack. Even the standard pack's 230-mile rating would cover it.

Electric Ford's have been on track before, with the Mustang Mach-E doing pace car duty at Talladega last year and the since-discontinued Ford Focus Electric at Richmond way back in 2012.

The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and the Fox Sports app.