2023 NASCAR Hall of Fame candidates revealed
New faces join the ballots
NASCAR has revealed the list of candidates for the 2023 Hall of Fame class, which includes several new names.
The ballot includes three categories broken into Modern, Pioneer covering those whose careers began over 60 years ago and the Landmark Award for those who have made outstanding contributions to the NASCAR in varying roles.
2003 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Matt Kenseth has been added to the Modern Era list in his first year of eligibility with two-time Cup Series champion crew chief Tim Brewer. Kenseth’s last full season came in 2017, but he ran all but the first four races of 2020 when he filled in at Chip Ganassi Racing for Kyle Larson, who had been suspended for the season.
AJ Foyt, who won the 1972 Daytona 500 along with his four Indy 500s, joins the Pioneer ballot this year with Sam Ard, a two-time champ of what’s now known as the Xfinity Series.
NASCAR Executive Vice Chair Lesa France Kennedy and Cup Series driver Janet Guthrie are both up for the Landmark award with NASCAR’s first flagman, Alvin Hawkins, former NASCAR president and current board member Mike Helton and Pocono Raceway founder Dr. Joseph Mattioli.
Here are the full lists:
Modern Era:
Neil Bonnett, 18-time Cup Series race winner
Tim Brewer
Jeff Burton, 21-time Cup Series race winner
Carl Edwards, 28-time Cup Series race winner and 2007 Xfinity Series champion
Harry Gant, 18-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner
Harry Hyde, 1970 NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief
Matt Kenseth
Larry Phillips, Five-time NASCAR Weekly Series champion
Ricky Rudd, 23-time Cup Series Race winner
Kirk Shelmerdine, four-time Cup Series champion crew chief
Pioneer:
Sam Ard
AJ Foyt
Banjo Matthews, builder of Cup Series cars that recorded 250 race wins and two championships
Hershel McGriff, NASCAR West Series champion
Ralph Moody, two-time NASCAR Cup Series owner champion
Landmark:
Janet Guthrie
Alvin Hawkins
Mike Helton
Lesa France Kennedy
Dr. Joseph Mattioli