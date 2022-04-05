2023 NASCAR Hall of Fame candidates revealed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NASCAR has revealed the list of candidates for the 2023 Hall of Fame class, which includes several new names.

The ballot includes three categories broken into Modern, Pioneer covering those whose careers began over 60 years ago and the Landmark Award for those who have made outstanding contributions to the NASCAR in varying roles.

2003 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Matt Kenseth has been added to the Modern Era list in his first year of eligibility with two-time Cup Series champion crew chief Tim Brewer. Kenseth’s last full season came in 2017, but he ran all but the first four races of 2020 when he filled in at Chip Ganassi Racing for Kyle Larson, who had been suspended for the season.

AJ Foyt, who won the 1972 Daytona 500 along with his four Indy 500s, joins the Pioneer ballot this year with Sam Ard, a two-time champ of what’s now known as the Xfinity Series.

NASCAR Executive Vice Chair Lesa France Kennedy and Cup Series driver Janet Guthrie are both up for the Landmark award with NASCAR’s first flagman, Alvin Hawkins, former NASCAR president and current board member Mike Helton and Pocono Raceway founder Dr. Joseph Mattioli.

Here are the full lists:

Modern Era:

Neil Bonnett, 18-time Cup Series race winner

Tim Brewer

Jeff Burton, 21-time Cup Series race winner

Carl Edwards, 28-time Cup Series race winner and 2007 Xfinity Series champion

Harry Gant, 18-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner

Harry Hyde, 1970 NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief

Matt Kenseth

Larry Phillips, Five-time NASCAR Weekly Series champion

Ricky Rudd, 23-time Cup Series Race winner

Kirk Shelmerdine, four-time Cup Series champion crew chief

Pioneer:

Sam Ard

AJ Foyt

Banjo Matthews, builder of Cup Series cars that recorded 250 race wins and two championships

Hershel McGriff, NASCAR West Series champion

Ralph Moody, two-time NASCAR Cup Series owner champion

Landmark:

Janet Guthrie

Alvin Hawkins

Mike Helton

Lesa France Kennedy

Dr. Joseph Mattioli