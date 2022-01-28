Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar
Published

NASCAR makes historic change to Martinsville race

Night race shortened from 500 laps to 400 laps

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Who has won the most NASCAR Cup Series races? Video

Who has won the most NASCAR Cup Series races?

More than 195 drivers have won a Cup Series race since NASCAR started in 1948, but who has won the most?

Martinsville Speedway is the NASCAR Cup Series' shortest track, and it will hold its shortest race ever this year.

The Blue-Emu 400 is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm on April 9.

The Blue-Emu 400 is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm on April 9. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The spring race on April 9 will now run 400 laps instead of the traditional 500 laps to accommodate its new 7:30 pm start time and potential delays that could push the finish late into the night.

The name of the race has officially been changed to reflect its new distance.

The name of the race has officially been changed to reflect its new distance. (Martinsville Speedway)

The .526-mile track originally shifted the Blue-Emu-sponsored event to the later time in 2020, but the race was moved to a weekday later in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the 2021 running was suspended mid-race due to rain and finished on Sunday.

Ryan Truex Jr. won the 2021 spring race, which was held over two days due to a rain delay.

Ryan Truex Jr. won the 2021 spring race, which was held over two days due to a rain delay. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The past five Martinsville 500-lap races took between 3 hours 29 minutes to 3 hours 54 minutes to complete, according to Fox Sports NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass.

The last time the track hosted a Cup Series race scheduled for 400 laps was the Old Dominion 400 1956, while the 1974 spring race was shortened to 450 laps in response to the energy crisis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Xfinity 500 playoff race scheduled for Martinsville on the afternoon of October 30 will remain a 500-lap event.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos