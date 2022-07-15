Here's how much the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 costs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is set to be the new top model sports car.

And you'll be paying top dollar to get in it.

Official pricing for the mid-engined coupe and convertible has been released.

The coupe starts at $106,395, and the convertible at $113,895, including destination fees.

Load one all the way, and it'll get near $160,000.

For comparison, a base Corvette Stingray costs $65,595, and a 3LT Stingray Convertible costs $84,545. But you get a lot more performance with the Z06.

The model swaps the Stingray's 495-horsepower pushrod 6.2-liter V8 for a 670-horsepower 5.5-liter V8 with overhead cams and an exotic flat-plane crankshaft design that's related to the one used in the Corvette endurance racing cars.

It will rev to 8,600 rpm, and its output sets an all-time record for naturally aspirated V8 engines.

Additional changes include a 3.6-inch wider body, an upgraded cooling system and brakes, plus a recalibrated Magnetic Ride Control adaptive suspension system.

There's also a track-focused Z07 Performance Package available with a huge rear wing and aerodynamic downforce-producing body extensions that includes carbon ceramic brakes and Michelin Cup 2 R ZP tires that provide enough traction for the Z06 to accelerate to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds.

Even though it costs much more than the Corvette Stingray, the Z06 is something of a deal. Many of the European supercars from the likes of Ferrari and Lamborghini that it can compete against on performance are priced well in excess of $200,000.

Chevrolet hasn't announced an exact date for the start of deliveries, but it is expected to happen by fall.