First 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 auctioned for $3.6 million to raise money for military families

Months before it's set to enter production, the first 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has been sold for an astonishing amount.

The rights to the sports car were auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale event for a record $3.6 million, with all the proceeds going toward a good cause.

The Corvette was donated by GM to raise money for Operation Homefront, an organization that provides support to military families, and was bought by NASCAR team owner and car dealer Rick Hendrick.

The winning bid was the highest for a Barrett-Jackson charity car and surpassed the $3 million paid for the first of the mid-engined 2020 Corvette Stingray, which is also in Hendrick's collection along with several past GM charity cars.

It was also the second-highest price ever paid at an auction for a Corvette, behind only a rare 1967 L88 that was offered by Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale in 2014 for $3,850,000.

The flashy yellow Z06 that crossed the block was a stand-in for the vehicle, which will be a black 70th Anniversary model, the first of the celebratory trim that will be available on the Z06 and Stingray for the 2023 model year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

List pricing for the Z06 will be announced closer to when it goes on sale later this year as the highest-performance version of the Corvette powered by a 670 hp V8.