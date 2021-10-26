2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 revealed with race car-style V8

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is like no Corvette before it. At least not on the street.

The new super-high performance model features an engine design borrowed from Chevy's C8.R endurance racing car.

Built on an updated version of the Corvette Stingray's mid-engine platform, the Z06 swaps the Stingray's 495 hp 6.2-liter pushrod V8 for a 5.5-liter overhead cam V8 equipped with a flat-plane crankshaft.

It's an engine type typically found only in competition cars and exotics like Ferraris and McLarens. The lightweight rotating components and short-stroke configuration allow it to rev to a sky-high 8,600 rpm and produce a naturally aspirated V8-record 670 horsepower, 480 lb-ft of torque and a screeching exhaust note.

The last mass-produced American car to use one was the most recent Ford Mustang Shelby GT350, which has a 5.2-liter V8 rated at 526 hp.

The track-focused Z06 gets plenty of chassis upgrades to go with the engine, including a 3.6-inch wider body flared around 345-series rear tires. Larger Brembo brakes than the Stingray's are accommodated by 21-inch rear and 20-inch front rims, which can be upgraded to lighter carbon fiber construction.

The Z06 also has a retuned Magnetic Ride Control suspension, uniquely designed front and side air intakes to feed its five heat exchangers and an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with a new final drive ratio geared with acceleration in mind.

The standard body includes a rear spoiler with an attachable wickerbill that generates 365 pounds of downforce at 186 mph, while an optional Z07 Performance Package adds a jutting front splitter, underbody aerodynamic elements, a giant rear wing, an even more aggressive suspension tune, Michelin Cup 2 R ZP tires, carbon ceramic brake discs and gets the Z06 to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds.

Full performance specs and pricing for the Z06 have not been released, but Corvette chief engineer Josh Holder told Fox News Autos that the step up from the Stingray will be one that "Corvette customers are familiar with," which could meant it will start under $90,000 when deliveries in both coupe and convertible styles begin next summer.

This story has been updated with additional information