The Corvette Z06 GT3.R is a street-illegal race car Chevy will sell for 2024

Will be eligible to compete at Daytona and Le Mans 24 hour races

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Secrets of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Video

Chevrolet Corvette chief engineer Josh Holder enters The Fox Garage to talk about the new 2023 Corvette Z06 and its racing-style flat-plane crank V8.

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is coming full circle.

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R will compete in the IMSA and WEC GT3 classes.

The high performance model set to go on sale next year that was inspired by the Corvette C8.R endurance racing car will now spawn a competition car you can buy.

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R race car

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R race car

The Corvette Z06 GT3.R is a customer car being developed for privateer teams looking to enter the GT3 class that will launch in the IMSA and WEC series in 2024 as a replacement for the GTLM and GTE-Pro classes the C8.R factory effort currently competes in.

The Chevrolet Corvette C8.R is the brand's current factory entry in endurance racing.

The GT3.R will feature an updated version of the production Z06 chassis and its flat-plane-crank 5.5-liter V8, which already shares parts with the C8.R's engine. The GT3.R will be less powerful than the 670 hp Z06, however, due to the regulations governing the class that will restrict it to the 500-600 hp range.

The production Z06 was inspired by the C8.R and shares its flat-plane-crank 5.5-liter V8.

The GT3.R also swaps the Z06's dual-clutch 8-speed automatic transmission for a 6-speed sequential transaxle designed for motorsports and will get a unique aerodynamic package that includes a larger rear wing.

Pricing for the GT3.R will be announced closer to when it goes on sale in late 2023 for the 2024 season, but turnkey GT3 race cars from brands like Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and Lamborghini typically run in the $500,000 range.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos