The most stolen vehicle in America is this pickup

The Ford F-Series pickup is a popular model … with thieves.

The full-size truck topped the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s 2019 Hot Wheels list of most stolen vehicles.

The annual ranking compiles stolen vehicle reports submitted to the National Crime Information Center.

Of the 38,938 F-Series ripped off, the 2006 version was most common, accounting for 3,061 thefts. Last year’s number one model, the Honda Civic, finished second on the list with 33,220 thefts, but the 2000 Civic was the most stolen vehicle overall at 4,731.

Chevrolet's full-size pickups rounded out the top three with 32,583 trucks reported stolen during the year, but when combined with the 11,164 GMC pickups that were taken from owners, General Motors ends up in first place with 43,747.

Below is the full list of stolen vehicles by model name, including the year when each was most frequently stolen, and one that specifically lists the most stolen models by name and year:

Most-stolen model lines in 2019:

1 Ford Pickup (Full Size): 38,938/2006

2 Honda Civic: 33,220/2000

3 Chevrolet Pickup: 32,583/2004

4 Honda Accord: 30,745/1997

5 Toyota Camry: 15,656/2007

6 Nissan Altima: 13,355/2015

7 Toyota Corolla: 12,137/2018

8 Dodge/Ram Pickup (Full Size): 11,292/2001

9 GMC Pickup (Full Size): 11,164/2018

10 Honda CR-V: 10,094/2001

Most-stolen vehicles in 2019:

1 2000 Honda Civic: 4,731

2 1997 Honda Accord: 3,563

3 2006 Ford Pickup (Full Size): 3,061

4 2004 Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size): 2,099

5 2019 Ram Pickup (Full Size): 1,547

6 2001 Honda CR-V: 1,394

7 2015 Nissan Altima: 1,349

8 2001 Dodge Pickup (Full Size): 1,174

9 2019 Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee: 1,110

10 2018 GMC Pickup (Full Size): 1,101

