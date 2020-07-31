The best used cars for teens under $20,000
IIHS and Consumer Reports pick safe, reliable models
This isn't going to be a typical back to school year for high school and college students, but a lot of them are still going to need cars.
Not necessarily new ones, so the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Consumer Reports have compiled a list of models in the $5,000 to $20,000 price range that are both safe and reliable.
THESE ARE THE SAFEST NEW CARS YOU CAN BUY FOR 2020
The list is broken up into groups of Good choices and Best choices, the latter listed below. (You can click here for the rest.)
All of these vehicles have solid crash test scores from IIHS and NHTSA and above average reliability, emergency handling and braking performance ratings from Consumer Reports.
Models that qualify by the above metrics, but that have substantially higher than average claim frequency under medical payment or personal injury protection coverage were excluded.
Small cars:
Mazda 3 sedan and hatchback - 2014 or newer; built after 10/13
Subaru Impreza sedan and wagon - 2014 or newer
Hyundai Elantra GT - 2018 or newer
Kia Forte - 2019 or newer
Kia Niro hybrid and plug-In hybrid - 2018
Toyota Corolla hatchback - 2019 or newer
Honda Insight - 2019 or newer
Subaru Crosstrek - 2018 or newer
Toyota Prius Prime - 2017 or newer
Midsize cars
Subaru Legacy - 2013 or newer; built after 8/12
Subaru Outback - 2013 or newer; built after 8/12
Honda Accord sedan and coupe - 2013 or newer
Volkswagen Jetta - 2016-18
Mazda 6 - 2015 or newer
Volkswagen Passat - 2016-18
Toyota Prius v - 2015-17
Lincoln MKZ - 2016 or newer
Volvo S60 - 2017-18
Nissan Altima - 2019 or newer
Audi A3 2017, 2020 - $18,300
BMW 3-series sedan - 2017 or newer; built after 10/16
Large car
Hyundai Genesis - 2016
Small SUVs
Mazda CX-5 - 2014 or newer; built after 10/13
Buick Encore - 2016 and newer
Chevrolet Equinox - 2016 or newer
Honda CR-V - 2015-16, 2019
Mazda CX-3 - 2017 or newer
Subaru Forester - 2016 or newer
Nissan Rogue - 2017 or newer
Toyota RAV4 - 2015 or newer; built after 11/14
Honda HR-V - 2017-18; built after 3/17
Hyundai Kona - 2018 or newer
Audi Q3 - 2016 or newer
Midsize SUVs
GMC Terrain - 2014, 2016 or newer
Kia Sorento - 2016 or newer
Nissan Murano 2015 or newer $13,800
Hyundai Santa Fe Sport - 2017-18
Hyundai Santa Fe - 2017 or newer; built after 3/16
Mazda CX-9 - 2017 or newer; built after 3/16
Lincoln MKX- 2017-18
Minivans
Toyota Sienna - 2015 or newer
Honda Odyssey - 2015-16
Kia Sedona - 2016-17
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP