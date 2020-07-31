The best used cars for teens under $20,000

This isn't going to be a typical back to school year for high school and college students, but a lot of them are still going to need cars.

Not necessarily new ones, so the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Consumer Reports have compiled a list of models in the $5,000 to $20,000 price range that are both safe and reliable.

The list is broken up into groups of Good choices and Best choices, the latter listed below. (You can click here for the rest.)

All of these vehicles have solid crash test scores from IIHS and NHTSA and above average reliability, emergency handling and braking performance ratings from Consumer Reports.

Models that qualify by the above metrics, but that have substantially higher than average claim frequency under medical payment or personal injury protection coverage were excluded.

Small cars:

Mazda 3 sedan and hatchback - 2014 or newer; built after 10/13

Subaru Impreza sedan and wagon - 2014 or newer

Hyundai Elantra GT - 2018 or newer

Kia Forte - 2019 or newer

Kia Niro hybrid and plug-In hybrid - 2018

Toyota Corolla hatchback - 2019 or newer

Honda Insight - 2019 or newer

Subaru Crosstrek - 2018 or newer

Toyota Prius Prime - 2017 or newer

Midsize cars

Subaru Legacy - 2013 or newer; built after 8/12

Subaru Outback - 2013 or newer; built after 8/12

Honda Accord sedan and coupe - 2013 or newer

Volkswagen Jetta - 2016-18

Mazda 6 - 2015 or newer

Volkswagen Passat - 2016-18

Toyota Prius v - 2015-17

Lincoln MKZ - 2016 or newer

Volvo S60 - 2017-18

Nissan Altima - 2019 or newer

Audi A3 2017, 2020 - $18,300

BMW 3-series sedan - 2017 or newer; built after 10/16

Large car

Hyundai Genesis - 2016

Small SUVs

Mazda CX-5 - 2014 or newer; built after 10/13

Buick Encore - 2016 and newer

Chevrolet Equinox - 2016 or newer

Honda CR-V - 2015-16, 2019

Mazda CX-3 - 2017 or newer

Subaru Forester - 2016 or newer

Nissan Rogue - 2017 or newer

Toyota RAV4 - 2015 or newer; built after 11/14

Honda HR-V - 2017-18; built after 3/17

Hyundai Kona - 2018 or newer

Audi Q3 - 2016 or newer

Midsize SUVs

GMC Terrain - 2014, 2016 or newer

Kia Sorento - 2016 or newer

Nissan Murano 2015 or newer $13,800

Hyundai Santa Fe Sport - 2017-18

Hyundai Santa Fe - 2017 or newer; built after 3/16

Mazda CX-9 - 2017 or newer; built after 3/16

Lincoln MKX- 2017-18

Minivans

Toyota Sienna - 2015 or newer

Honda Odyssey - 2015-16

Kia Sedona - 2016-17

