2021 Ford F-150 sets tow rating record at 14,000 pounds

Ford is upping the ante again.

The automaker has announced that the maximum tow rating for its upcoming 2021 F-150 will be 14,000 pounds, which is an 800-pound increase over the 2020 model that currently tops all light duty trucks.

The F-150 can hit that mark when equipped with its updated 3.5-liter turbocharged V6, which now puts out 400 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque. The model is also capable of hauling a 3,325-pound payload.

Ford's new PowerBoost hybrid powertrain that combines the same engine with an electric motor between it and the F-150's 10-speed automatic transmission has been certified at 430 hp and 570 lb-ft of torque and maximum towing of 12,700 pounds.

The PowerBoost offers the most torque of any truck in the class and even bests some heavy duty models. Its payload capacity is 2,120 pounds and it can also operate as a generator that can provide 2.4-7.2 kilowatts of on-site power, depending on the configuration.

Production of the 2021 F-150 is underway and deliveries are expected to begin in a few weeks.

