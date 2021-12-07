McDonalds boosting Bubba Wallace NASCAR sponsorship in 2022

McDonald's has announced plans to expand its sponsorship of Bubba Wallace in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022.

The fast food giant was the primary sponsor of Wallace's 23XI Chevrolet for eight races this season, including his first series win at Talladega in October.

Wallace will drive a McDonald's-sponsored car in the Daytona 500, but the full number of races for next season has not been released.

"I wouldn’t be where I am today if it weren’t for @McDonalds. Thank you for believing in me and trusting in the process. Here’s to 2022! See y’all in @DAYTONA," Wallace tweeted about the partnership.

McDonald's is bringing Wallace's new teammate along for the ride, too. The Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin-owned team is expanding with a second car for its second season that will be driven by 2004 NASCAR champion Kurt Busch and sponsored by McDonald's for several races.

Bush, who is primarily backed by Monster Energy, tweeted, "Let’s go! Thank you @McDonalds for welcoming me to the family. Looking forward to getting on track and accomplishing big things together!"

Both drivers will be debuting their all-new Next Gen Toyota Camrys in the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on a temporary track built inside the L.A. Memorial Coliseum the weekend of February 6.