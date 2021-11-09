Expand / Collapse search
Here's how NASCAR's first Clash at the L.A. Coliseum race will work

Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum will take place on a temporary track

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The NASCAR season-opening Clash race will be held on a temporary track built in the L.A. Coliseum in 2022. The exhibition race features around 20 of the top drivers.

It’ll be a weekend of racing at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum next February.

The track is being designed and tested with the help of iRacing.

The track is being designed and tested with the help of iRacing. (NASCAR)

NASCAR has announced the format for the pre-season Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, which will be held on a temporary quarter-mile track built in the iconic stadium two weeks before the Daytona 500.

Forty drivers will compete in single lap qualifying on Saturday, Feb. 6, to set the field for four 25-lap heat races on Sunday.

The top four finishers from each race will advance directly to the Clash, while the fifth through tenth will be split into two 50-lap Last Chance Qualifying races.

The L.A. Memorial Coliseum is home to the USC Trojans football team and will host the Olympics for the third time in 2028.

The L.A. Memorial Coliseum is home to the USC Trojans football team and will host the Olympics for the third time in 2028. (AP)

The top three in each last chance race will move on to the Clash along with the highest finishing driver in the 2021 season that did not qualify through the heat races.

The twenty-three qualifiers will race in the 150-lap main event at 8 p.m. ET, which will be broadcast on FS1.

Along with the unique venue, the Clash weekend will also mark the competition debut of the all-new NASCAR Next Gen car.

NASCAR had traditionally held the Clash on the Daytona International Speedway oval until this year when it moved it to the road course for the first time.

The L.A. Coliseum track is being designed and tested with help from iRacing and construction is set to begin in December.

