McDonald's changed its Twitter handle to celebrate Bubba Wallace's first win

Bubba Wallace's primary sponsor, McDonald's, updated its Twitter account to celebrate his historic first NASCAR Cup Series win.

Wallace won the rain-shortened YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday for Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's 23XI Racing to become just the second Black driver to claim victory in the series.

It was also the first win for a McDonald's-sponsored car since Jimmy Spencer won the Pepsi 400 at Daytona in 1994.

McDonald's now goes by the Twitter handle "bubba wallace stan account" and added a graphic that says "bu bba ba ba ba" that plays off of its commercial jingle along with his image as a profile pic.

The account also pinned a tweet that says "you can't spell @BubbaWallace without the W".

Wallace will be going for his second win at the Charlotte Roval on Sunday Oct. 10 as the Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 comes to a close.