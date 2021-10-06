Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar
Published

McDonald's changed its Twitter handle to celebrate Bubba Wallace's first win

Scored the brand's first win since 1994

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Here's how iRacing is helping NASCAR turn the L.A. Coliseum into a race track Video

Here's how iRacing is helping NASCAR turn the L.A. Coliseum into a race track

NASCAR is opening the 2022 season with an exhibition Clash race held on a temporary paved track built in the L.A. Coliseum. iRacing VP Steve Meyers enters The Fox Garage to talk about how the racing simulator is being used to help develop it.

So that's what the song is about.

(McDonald's)

Bubba Wallace's primary sponsor, McDonald's, updated its Twitter account to celebrate his historic first NASCAR Cup Series win.

Wallace drives the #23 car for 23XI Racing

Wallace drives the #23 car for 23XI Racing (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Wallace won the rain-shortened YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday for Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's 23XI Racing to become just the second Black driver to claim victory in the series.

It was also the first win for a McDonald's-sponsored car since Jimmy Spencer won the Pepsi 400 at Daytona in 1994.

Jimmy Spencer beat Ernie Irvan by just .008 of a second to win the 1994 Pepsi 400 at Daytona.

Jimmy Spencer beat Ernie Irvan by just .008 of a second to win the 1994 Pepsi 400 at Daytona. ( ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group via Getty Images)

McDonald's now goes by the Twitter handle "bubba wallace stan account" and added a graphic that says "bu bba ba ba ba" that plays off of its commercial jingle along with his image as a profile pic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The account also pinned a tweet that says "you can't spell @BubbaWallace without the W".

Wallace will be going for his second win at the Charlotte Roval on Sunday Oct. 10 as the Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 comes to a close.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos