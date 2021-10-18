2022 Genesis GV70 named Motor Trend SUV of the Year

The Genesis GV70 has been named Motor Trend's SUV of the year.

The compact model outshined a list of high profile contenders from Ford and Jeep to win the accolated from the outlet's editors.

Among them were the Ford Bronco, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Wrangler 4xe.

Motor Trend highlighted the GV70s relatively unique design, road manners and value among its standout characteristics.

Fox News Autos' test of the GV70 found it to be a tech-filled offering with sporty performance and plenty of luxury, but a snug back seat.

The GV70 is only the second SUV from the Hyundai-owned luxury brand after the GV80 that became somewhat infamous earlier this year when Tiger Woods survived crashing one down a California hillside.

As with its larger showroom sibling, the GV70 has received a Top Safety Pick+ rating from IIHS.