2022 Genesis GV70 named Motor Trend SUV of the Year

Beat Bronco, Mach-E and Grand Cherokee for the accolade

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Test drive: 2022 Genesis GV70

The 2022 Genesis GV70 doubles the size of the brand's lineup and reads the road with a camera that constantly adjusts its suspension system, according to Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.

The Genesis GV70 has been named Motor Trend's SUV of the year.

The Genesis GV70 is the brand's second SUV. (Genesis)

The compact model outshined a list of high profile contenders from Ford and Jeep to win the accolated from the outlet's editors.

Among them were the Ford Bronco, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Wrangler 4xe.

Motor Trend highlighted the GV70s relatively unique design, road manners and value among its standout characteristics.

Fox News Autos' test of the GV70 found it to be a tech-filled offering with sporty performance and plenty of luxury, but a snug back seat.

The GV70 is only the second SUV from the Hyundai-owned luxury brand after the GV80 that became somewhat infamous earlier this year when Tiger Woods survived crashing one down a California hillside.

As with its larger showroom sibling, the GV70 has received a Top Safety Pick+ rating from IIHS.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos