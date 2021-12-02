Lucchese debuts Ram Truck cowboy boots priced up to $2,495

And you thought your Ram pickup was expensive.

The truck brand has launched a line of high-end cowboy boots with famed Texas-based bootmaker Lucchese.

The design by the interior of the 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition pickup, which brings things full-circle as the luxury truck's trim level originally drew elements from cowboy boot design.

Three men's and two ladies' styles are being offered with gator, caiman and ostrich vamps that range from a ladies' horseman boot for $659 to a men's western boot for $2,495.

The boots will be sold through Lucchese, which is currently accepting pre-orders.

