Lucchese debuts Ram Truck cowboy boots priced up to $2,495

The Ram Laramie Longhorn was inspired by boots

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
And you thought your Ram pickup was expensive.

Five Ram/Lucchese boot styles are being offered.

Five Ram/Lucchese boot styles are being offered. (Ram)

The truck brand has launched a line of high-end cowboy boots with famed Texas-based bootmaker Lucchese.

The boots draw inspiration from the Laramie Longhor 10th Anniversary Edition, including these men's Giant Gator Vamp boots priced at $2,495.

The boots draw inspiration from the Laramie Longhor 10th Anniversary Edition, including these men's Giant Gator Vamp boots priced at $2,495. (Ram)

The design by the interior of the 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition pickup, which brings things full-circle as the luxury truck's trim level originally drew elements from cowboy boot design.

The 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition features a western-themed motif.

The 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition features a western-themed motif. (Ram)

Three men's and two ladies' styles are being offered with gator, caiman and ostrich vamps that range from a ladies' horseman boot for $659 to a men's western boot for $2,495.

The boots will be sold through Lucchese, which is currently accepting pre-orders.

If the western look isn't your thing, Ram earlier this year debuted a line of Wolverine work boots based off of its Tradesman, Rebel and Limited pickup trims.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos