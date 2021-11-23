Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ram Trucks
Published

This Ram pickup will pull Santa's sleigh at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

(RAM) RED pickup designed to fight pandemics

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Video

Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the most powerful pickup ever made, but it's not all about speed. The high performance off-roader is a well-rounded monster truck, says Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.

Old Kris Kringle will be wearing a red suit and riding behind a (RED) truck in New York City on Thursday.

The float carrying Santa's sleigh in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be towed by a (RAM)RED edition 1500 pickup.

Jeep®, FIAT and Ram Partner with (RED)® to become first multi-brand automotive partners; announce special  (Jeep)RED, (FIAT) RED and (Ram)RED editions to help fight pandemics

Jeep®, FIAT and Ram Partner with (RED)® to become first multi-brand automotive partners; announce special  (Jeep)RED, (FIAT) RED and (Ram)RED editions to help fight pandemics ( )

The special edition truck is being offered for the 2022 model year through a partnership with Bono's (RED) project and a portion of the proceeds from each sale are being donated to the Global Fund to help fight future pandemics.

2022 Ram 1500 (RAM)RED Edition badge

2022 Ram 1500 (RAM)RED Edition badge

This year marks the seventh in a row that Ram has sponsored the parade and all of the floats in the parade will be towed by various Ram trucks. Last year Santa hitched with the 702 hp Ram 1500 TRX.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 26: A view of Santa Claus's sleigh float, pulled by a red Ram TRX Truck, at the 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® on November 26, 2020 in New York City. The World-Famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® kicks off the holiday season for millions of television viewers watching safely at home. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 26: A view of Santa Claus's sleigh float, pulled by a red Ram TRX Truck, at the 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® on November 26, 2020 in New York City. The World-Famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® kicks off the holiday season for millions of television viewers watching safely at home. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)

The (RAM)RED is based on the 1500 Limited Crew Cab and features unique exterior and interior badging at a starting price of $64,495.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for the trucks used in the parade, a Ram spokeswoman told Fox News Autos that most of them will be distributed to local dealers and available for sale after the event.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos