This Ram pickup will pull Santa's sleigh at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Old Kris Kringle will be wearing a red suit and riding behind a (RED) truck in New York City on Thursday.

The float carrying Santa's sleigh in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be towed by a (RAM)RED edition 1500 pickup.

The special edition truck is being offered for the 2022 model year through a partnership with Bono's (RED) project and a portion of the proceeds from each sale are being donated to the Global Fund to help fight future pandemics.

This year marks the seventh in a row that Ram has sponsored the parade and all of the floats in the parade will be towed by various Ram trucks. Last year Santa hitched with the 702 hp Ram 1500 TRX.

The (RAM)RED is based on the 1500 Limited Crew Cab and features unique exterior and interior badging at a starting price of $64,495.

As for the trucks used in the parade, a Ram spokeswoman told Fox News Autos that most of them will be distributed to local dealers and available for sale after the event.