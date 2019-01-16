Lincoln is planning a competitor to Cadillac's new electric vehicles

Cadillac revealed plans for its first fully-electric car at the Detroit Auto Show this week, and it turns out that Tesla won’t be the only American luxury brand it will be competing against when it goes on sale.

Ford North America President Kumar Galhotra said at the Automotive News World Congress on Wednesday that Lincoln will be launching a model based on the same platform as Ford’s upcoming battery-electric performance SUV.

Galhotra said Lincoln’s version will be very distinct from Ford’s “Mustang-inspired” vehicle, but didn’t specify if it would be a car or utility.

“It’s not so much if we’re going to be aggressive or not,” Automotive News reported Galhotra as saying. “It’s how do we use all of those pieces of technology to deliver on the brand essence of Lincoln, which will be understated, quiet luxury.”

Ford has only shown a teaser image of the rear of its SUV, which looks very much like a Mustang, but Ford Executive Vice President Jim Farley said at the World Congress, “Trust us, it’s a rocket ship.”

Lincoln will be offering electrified versions of all of its models by 2022, starting with the new Aviator SUV that goes on sale this year with a range-topping plug-in hybrid model that promises 450 hp and 600 lb-ft of torque.

Cadillac on Sunday released renderings of its first electric SUV, but didn’t say exactly when it will go on sale. The brand is being repositioned as the leader of General Motors’ upcoming electric vehicle push in the U.S. in the coming years.

Chrysler currently sells a plug-in hybrid version of its Pacifica minivan, but hasn’t yet publically shared a future electric car strategy.

