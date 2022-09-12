2023 Lincoln Corsair ready to sail down the highway with hands-free driving tech

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Lincoln Corsair has been refreshed for 2023 with new styling and the brand's latest electronic driver aids.

The compact SUV will be offered with Lincoln's ActiveGlide highway driving system.

The feature, which is called Blue Cruise in Ford models, uses cameras, sensors, GPS and facial recognition technology that provides hands-free driving on over 130,000 miles of roads in North America.

Along with being able to steer and control the speed of a vehicle in a lane, the upgrade allows it to check traffic and change lanes when the driver hits the turn signal stalk. It can also lower its speed for upcoming curves, reposition the vehicle within the lane if another one is encroaching on it from either side and alert drivers to vehicles and pedestrians when they are manually turning through an intersection.

The 2023 Corsair also gets a larger grille and full digital instrumentation, including a 13.2-inch center screen that runs the latest Sync 4 infotainment system.

The choice of powertrains carries over from last yaer. Standard models are equipped with a 250 horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with either front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive, while the Corsair Grand Touring gets a plug-in hybrid powertrain with all-wheel-drive and an all-electric driving range of 28 miles before its 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine needs to kick in.

Prices start at $39,885 for conventional Corsairs and $54,480 for the Grand Touring. A loaded Grand Touring equipped with ActiveGlide is listed at $62,585.

The 2022 Corsair Grand Touring qualifies for a $6,843 federal electric vehicle tax credit, but It's not yet clear how the changes to the program that came with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act will affect that amount next year.

Lincoln is currently taking orders on the 2023 Corsair and the first deliveries are expected to start early next year.