2022 Lincoln Navigator unveiled with hands-free driving tech

The 2022 Lincoln Navigator was set to make its public debut at the canceled New York International Auto Show, but it still has a little Big Apple in it.

The refreshed full-size SUV features redesigned front and rear ends and new trims that include a Black Label Central Park with open pore walnut laser-etched with street maps of Manhattan.

Second row massaging seats and an Amazon Fire TV-equipped rear seat entertainment system are among the new creature comforts on offer, while power comes from a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 rated at 440 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque (450 hp/500 lb-ft in Black Label trucks) that sends it to the rear or all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The biggest technological leap, however, is the debut of Lincoln's ActiveGlide hands-free highway driving system, which is similar to Cadillac's Super Cruise and can steer the vehicle within a lane on over 130,000 miles of pre-mapped highways as the driver removes their hands from the wheel.

The feature, which is called BlueCruise in Ford models, uses facial recognition technology to make sure the driver is watching the road while it is in operation and ready to take over in case of emergency or when it reaches a section of road it is incapable of operating on.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pricing for the 2022 Navigator will be announced closer to when it goes on sale early next year, but the outgoing version's starting price ranges from $78,000 to nearly $100,000.