Land Rover gifting Queen Elizabeth a custom SUV for her platinum jubilee

Queen Elizabeth is still trucking after 70 years on the throne.

Before becoming queen, the British monarch was a truck driver in the Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War II, and she still gets behind the wheel of her Land Rover SUVs now and then to go for a spin on one of the royal properties.

She was recently seen on her 96th birthday in April taking a ride at the Sandringham House estate in Norfolk.

And while she won't be doing any driving during her Platinum Jubilee celebration on Thursday, Land Rover is marking the occasion by gifting her a new vehicle.

But not for her to drive.

The British automaker is donating one of its Defender 130 SUVs to the queen for her to give to the British Red Cross, of which she is a patron.

The new stretched, three-row version of the Defender will be customized and delivered to the charity later this year.

Land Rover has an ongoing relationship with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and even brought the organization into the development process to help design the Defender, which is the first all-new version since 1990.

Land Rover is currently taking orders for the Defender 130 in the U.S. at a starting price of $69,350, with deliveries expected to begin late summer.

