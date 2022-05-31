The Land Rover Defender 130 is a stretched utility vehicle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Land Rover is going long.

The Defender 130 is a new stretched version of the off-road SUV.

The model completes a lineup that includes the two-door Defender 90 and four-dour Defender 110.

The Defender 130 also has four doors, but with a longer wheelbase and rear overhang than the Defender 110, it is able to accommodate three rows of seating that can fit eight passengers.

The aluminum-bodied SUV is as long as a Chevrolet Tahoe and has 13.7 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row.

It comes standard with all-wheel-drive and an adjustable air suspension system that can raise or lower the vehicle and can be ordered with either a 296 hp or 395 hp 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine with hybrid assist. Its tow rating is listed at 8,200 pounds.

The vehicle is for the most part mechanically identical to the other Defenders, although it can't be ordered with the Defender 90's front three-passenger bench seat.

Prices start at $69,350 for the entry level model and $78,650 for the more powerful version.

Land Rover is currently taking orders, with first deliveries expected to begin in late summer.