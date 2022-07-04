Expand / Collapse search
Jeep
Published

Jeep named most patriotic automaker and brand

Jeep has led the Brand Keys list since 2002.

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Review: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Video

Review: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee is the first all new version since 2011. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu reviews.

Jeep is on a red, white and blue streak.

The automaker has been named the most patriotic brand in America for the 20th year in a row.

The company that traces its roots to World War 2 was tops on the latest edition of the survey conducted by brand loyalty consultancy Brand Keys, which ask respondents to rank brands that best embody the value of "patriotism."

Jeep finished ahead of Disney in second, Amazon and Walmart tied for third, Coca-Cola in fourth and American Express and Ford tied for fifth.

The Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator Freedom editions salute the U.S. Military.

"Brands now battle in a marketplace impeded by the pandemic, political tribalism, and intensified social activism, all of which coalesced to change lives and notions of patriotism," Brand Keys president Robert Passikoff said.

The Michigan-made Ford F-150 Lightning features an American flag logo.

Ford was the only other car company in the top 50, while motorcycle builder Harley-Davidson ranked 20th.

The Pan America 1250 Special G.I. was designed as a tribute to the U.S. Armed Forces.

Tesla slipped off the list from 30th last year.

Even as it has become part of an American-Italian-French conglomerate, Jeep continues to lean heavily into its historic ties to the U.S. Military with special models including the new Freedom edition Wrangler and Gladiator. 

The Gladiator Freedom edition is available for 2023.

Both wear American flags on their fenders and Jeep donates $250 to military charities for each sold.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos