Jeep named most patriotic automaker and brand

Jeep is on a red, white and blue streak.

The automaker has been named the most patriotic brand in America for the 20th year in a row.

The company that traces its roots to World War 2 was tops on the latest edition of the survey conducted by brand loyalty consultancy Brand Keys, which ask respondents to rank brands that best embody the value of "patriotism."

Jeep finished ahead of Disney in second, Amazon and Walmart tied for third, Coca-Cola in fourth and American Express and Ford tied for fifth.

"Brands now battle in a marketplace impeded by the pandemic, political tribalism, and intensified social activism, all of which coalesced to change lives and notions of patriotism," Brand Keys president Robert Passikoff said.

Ford was the only other car company in the top 50, while motorcycle builder Harley-Davidson ranked 20th.

Tesla slipped off the list from 30th last year.

Even as it has become part of an American-Italian-French conglomerate, Jeep continues to lean heavily into its historic ties to the U.S. Military with special models including the new Freedom edition Wrangler and Gladiator.

Both wear American flags on their fenders and Jeep donates $250 to military charities for each sold.