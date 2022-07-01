Jeep salutes U.S. military with Wrangler and Gladiator Freedom edition trucks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jeep is waving the flag this Fourth of July weekend.

The iconic American brand is announcing two new models that honor the U.S. military and the company's history serving it.

The 2023 Wrangler and Gladiator Freedom special editions tip their hats to the country's servicemen and servicewomen.

The $3,295 package is an option on Wrangler and Gladiator Sport S trims, and Jeep is making a $250 donation to military charities it works with for every truck sold.

It includes American flag badges on the sides and an "Oscar Mike" decal on the tailgate

"Oscar Mike" is military jargon for "on the move" or "on mission."

REVIEW: 2022 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE

The Freedom trucks also get a host of functional updates including LED head and fog lights, body color fender flares, a winch capable front bumper and steel rock rails for off-road protection.

Black wheels, stitching and accents round out the package.

BUILT TO SERVE RAM PICKUPS PAY TRIBUTE TO THE ARMED FORCES

The Sport S versions of the Wrangler SUV and Gladiator pickup start at $38,960 and $42,165. Both come standard with a 285 hp V6, 6-speed manual and four-wheel-drive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The order books will open in the coming weeks with first deliveries expected to begin before Veterans Day.