Jeep salutes U.S. military with Wrangler and Gladiator Freedom edition trucks

Wrangler SUV and Gladiator pickup waving the American flag

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Jeep is waving the flag this Fourth of July weekend.

The iconic American brand is announcing two new models that honor the U.S. military and the company's history serving it.

The 2023 Wrangler and Gladiator Freedom special editions tip their hats to the country's servicemen and servicewomen.

The $3,295 package is an option on Wrangler and Gladiator Sport S trims, and Jeep is making a $250 donation to military charities it works with for every truck sold.

Purchases of the Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler include a $250 donation to military charities.

Purchases of the Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler include a $250 donation to military charities. (Jeep)

It includes American flag badges on the sides and an "Oscar Mike" decal on the tailgate

The Wrangler Freedom edition is based on the Sport S trim.

The Wrangler Freedom edition is based on the Sport S trim. (Jeep)

"Oscar Mike" is military jargon for "on the move" or "on mission."

The Freedom trucks also get a host of functional updates including LED head and fog lights, body color fender flares, a winch capable front bumper and steel rock rails for off-road protection.

The Gladiator and Wrangler Freedom editions feature American flag logos and off-road equipment.

The Gladiator and Wrangler Freedom editions feature American flag logos and off-road equipment. (Jeep)

Black wheels, stitching and accents round out the package.

The Sport S versions of the Wrangler SUV and Gladiator pickup start at $38,960 and $42,165. Both come standard with a 285 hp V6, 6-speed manual and four-wheel-drive.

The order books will open in the coming weeks with first deliveries expected to begin before Veterans Day.

