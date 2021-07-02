Expand / Collapse search
Jeep named most patriotic auto brand and #1 overall

Ford and Tesla also make the top 30 list.

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Americans of all ages can apparently agree on one thing: They salute Jeep.

The SUV maker has once again topped the annual Brand Keys survey of most patriotic American brands.

The market research outfit surveyed 5,804 people ages 16 to 65 across the political spectrum and asked them to rank 1,172 brands on a single criteria: patriotism.

Jeep retains strong ties to its World War 2 legacy and builds most of its models at U.S. factories.

Among automakers, Ford which employs more hourly workers in the U.S. than any other automaker and sells the most vehicles that are built here, tied with Amazon for fourth while California-based Tesla was listed at 30.

TESLA MODEL 3 NAMED MOST-AMERICAN CAR

Harley-Davidson was the sole other vehicle manufacturer on the list at 14.

By the way, your favorite source of information, Fox News, ranked eighth.

