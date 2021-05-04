Here's how much the Ford E-Transit electric van costs

Ford has released target pricing for its upcoming E-Transit commercial van starting at $47,185.

That buys a low roof, regular wheelbase version with a range of 126 miles per charge, while several other configurations are also being offered that top out with a high roof/extended length version with a 108-mile range priced at $52,690.

For comparison, a V6-powered low roof, regular wheelbase Transit has a base price of $35,020.

Chassis cab and cutaway E-Transit models will also be available without rear bodies for around $43K.

The E-Transit can be equipped with a 2.4-kilowatt inverter that turns the battery pack into an on-site generator.

The E-Transit currently qualifies for the full $7,500 federal tax credit and the order books open in July ahead of deliveries later in the year.

The E-Transit will be Ford's first mass-produced commercial electric vehicle and will be followed by an all-electric F-150 in 2022.