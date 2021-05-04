Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ford
Published

Here's how much the Ford E-Transit electric van costs

All-electric model goes on sale this summer

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-EVideo

Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is the automaker's first purpose-built electric car and a very different kind of pony. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu reports.

Ford has released target pricing for its upcoming E-Transit commercial van starting at $47,185.

That buys a low roof, regular wheelbase version with a range of 126 miles per charge, while several other configurations are also being offered that top out with a high roof/extended length version with a 108-mile range priced at $52,690.

(Ford)

For comparison, a V6-powered low roof, regular wheelbase Transit has a base price of $35,020.

Chassis cab and cutaway E-Transit models will also be available without rear bodies for around $43K.

(Ford)

The E-Transit can be equipped with a 2.4-kilowatt inverter that turns the battery pack into an on-site generator.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The E-Transit currently qualifies for the full $7,500 federal tax credit and the order books open in July ahead of deliveries later in the year.

The E-Transit will be Ford's first mass-produced commercial electric vehicle and will be followed by an all-electric F-150 in 2022.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos