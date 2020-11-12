Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ford
Published

2022 Ford E-Transit electric van debuts with 126-mile range

New van hitting the road in late 2021 for 'under' $45,000

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Seven-motor Ford Mustang Mach-E is an electric thrill rideVideo

Seven-motor Ford Mustang Mach-E is an electric thrill ride

The 1,400-horsepower electric Mustang Mach-E 1400 was built to get people excited about Ford's upcoming electric cars.

The Ford E-Transit won’t turn heads like the Mustang Mach-E, but the battery-powered commercial van will be an important part of the automaker’s commercial business when it goes on sale late next year.

(Ford)

The all-electric model will be built on the same platform as the internal-combustion engine versions of America’s best-selling commercial van and looks just like them. Ford will offer it in eight configurations, including three lengths, three roof heights and both chassis cab and cutaway models, but a passenger version is not yet in the mix.

Ford says the E-Transit will start “under” $45,000 and that the smallest, low-roof model will have a range of 126 miles per charge. Its battery pack has a useable capacity of 67-kilowatt-hours and can recoup 40 miles of range in 15 minutes at a DC fast-charging station, while a fill-up takes around 8-12 hours on a 240-volt charger. Ford's global marketing director of electric trucks and commercial vehicles, Yaro Hetman, said that the company's internal studies found the average daily distance a commercial van travels in the U.S. is 74 miles.

(Ford)

The rear-wheel-drive E-Transit is expected to be rated at 266 hp and 317 lb-ft torque with a targeted cargo capacity of 3,800 pounds for the enclosed models. It will come standard with automatic emergency brakes and lane-keeping assist and will be offered with a built-in 2.4-kilowatt generator to provide power for tools, lights and other equipment.

ELECTRIC FORD F-150 WILL BE THE MOST-POWERFUL MODEL

The E-Transit will qualify for a $7,500 federal tax credit -- if Ford hasn’t reached the threshold of 200,000 plug-in vehicle sales by that time – along with various state incentives that could bring the cost below the gasoline-powered Transit’s current starting price of $36,205. Ford hasn't released energy efficiency ratings but projects that the maintenance costs will be as much as 40% lower than internal combustion engine models over the life of the vehicle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos