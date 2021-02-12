Expand / Collapse search
Here's when the electric Ford F-150 goes on sale

Most-powerful model arriving sooner than expected

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The first all-electric F-150 will be arriving sooner than expected.

What's set to be the most-powerful model in the lineup was originally scheduled to buzz into showrooms in mid-2020, but will now arrive early in the year, a Ford executive has confirmed.

The Detroit Bureau reports that Ford's Chief Product Platform and Operations Officer, Hau Thai-Tang, told a J.P Morgan conference this week that the truck would be on sale in the first quarter of 2022.

Production of the F-150 was briefly in jeopardy as the International Trade Commission considered an intellectual property theft allegation levied against the vehicle's battery supplier, SK Innovation, by rival LG Chem. The ITC did rule in favor of LG Chem, but will let SK Innovation continue to manufacture the F-150 cells for four years to reduce the short-term impact on the automaker.

Ford CEO Jim Farley praised the ruling, but urged the two battery companies to come to a long-term agreement that would allow SK Innovation to continue beyond the grace period.

The updated timeline means that the electric F-150 will come to market just a few months after electric trucks from GMC, Rivian Tesla and Lordstown Motors. Ford hasn't offered any details on the video, but has released videos of prototypes undergoing testing along with a teaser image of its front-end design.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos