Here's how much the electric Cadillac Lyriq really costs

Electric SUVs range also revealed

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Cadillac Lyriq is ready to roll Video

The Cadillac Lyriq is ready to roll

Cadillac vice president Rory Harvey enters The Fox Garage to talk about the start of production for the all-electric SUV and the brand's future.

The electric Cadillac Lyriq will have a starting price of $62,990 when deliveries begin this fall.

The Cadillac Lyriq starts at $62,990

The Cadillac Lyriq starts at $62,990 (Cadillac)

The price is $3,000 higher than was projected when it was revealed last year before the rate of inflation increased and doesn't include the delivery fee, but does come with a bonus.

Lyriq buyers can choose between two years of free charging on the EVgo public charging network or a $1,500 credit toward the installation of a 240-volt home charger through Qmerit.

The Lyriq features a 33-inch OLED display.

The Lyriq features a 33-inch OLED display. (Cadillac)

Cadillac will be selling 11.5 kilowatt and 19.2 kilowatt home chargers that can refill the battery at rates of 37 miles and 52 miles worth of electricity per hour. Pricing for the units has not been released.

The rear-wheel-drive Lyriq has a range of 312 miles per charge.

The rear-wheel-drive Lyriq has a range of 312 miles per charge. (Cadillac)

The 340 hp rear-wheel-drive Lyriq has also received an official EPA rating of 312 miles per charge. A 500 hp all-wheel-drive version priced at $64,990 will be added to the lineup next year, but does not yet have an estimated range.

FILLING A GAS-POWERED CAR CAN STILL BE CHEAPER THAN CHARGING AN ELECTRIC ONE

The similarly priced, but smaller all-wheel-drive Tesla Model Y and Audi e-tron SUV are rated at 330 miles and 222 miles per charge, respectively.

Cadillac will begin taking orders for the Lyriq on May 19.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos