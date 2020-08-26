Here's how much the 710 hp Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat costs

The most powerful SUV will cost less than the most-powerful American car. Just.

The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, which is powered by a 710 hp V8, will be priced at $82,490 including delivery when the order books open this fall.

The three-row SUV features a version of the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that's also offered in the Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock coupe with 807 hp at a starting price of $83,160.

According to Dodge, the all-wheel-drive Durango can accelerate to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, cover a quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds, hit a top speed of 180 mph and tow up to 8,700 pounds

The Durango's price also undercuts the Hellcat-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, which offers 707 hp and seating for five for $88,895.

However, if you're looking for a literally big performance vehicle bargain, the 702 hp Ram 1500 TRX pickup will be available late this year for as little as $71,690.