Dodge
Published

Here's how much the 710 hp Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat costs

It's the most powerful SUV in the world

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Dodge muscle cars will go electric, but first it's building the world's most powerful SUVVideo

Dodge muscle cars will go electric, but first it's building the world's most powerful SUV

Fiat Chrysler's Head of Passenger Car Brands, Tim Kuniskis, says the future of muscle cars is electric, but the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat gets its power form a supercharged V8.

The most powerful SUV will cost less than the most-powerful American car. Just.

The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, which is powered by a 710 hp V8, will be priced at $82,490 including delivery when the order books open this fall.

(Dodge)

The three-row SUV features a version of the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that's also offered in the Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock coupe with 807 hp at a starting price of $83,160.

(Dodge)

According to Dodge, the all-wheel-drive Durango can accelerate to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, cover a quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds, hit a top speed of 180 mph and tow up to 8,700 pounds

READ MORE ABOUT THE DODGE DURANGO SRT HELLCAT

The Durango's price also undercuts the Hellcat-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, which offers 707 hp and seating for five for $88,895.

However, if you're looking for a literally big performance vehicle bargain, the 702 hp Ram 1500 TRX pickup will be available late this year for as little as $71,690.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos

