The 710 hp 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is the most powerful SUV ever

Hellcat V8-powered SUV will hit 180 mph.

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Dodge muscle cars will go electric, but first it's bulding the world's most powerful SUVVideo

Dodge muscle cars will go electric, but first it's bulding the world's most powerful SUV

Fiat Chrysler's Head of Passenger Car Brands, Tim Kuniskis, says the future of muscle cars is electric, but the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat gets its power form a supercharged V8.

Suffice it to say, this utility vehicle will haul.

Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: Powered by the proven supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine, the Durango SRT Hellcat delivers a best-in-class 710 horsepower and 645 lb.-ft. of torque, mated to a standard TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission

The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat will be the world’s most powerful SUV when it hits the road early next year. The seven-passenger vehicle features a 710 hp version of the brand’s Hellcat supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that debuted in the Challenger muscle car.

Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: The heart of the most powerful SUV ever is the renown, supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® V-8, rated at 710 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 645 lb.-ft. of torque

According to Dodge, the all-wheel-drive Durango SRT Hellcat can accelerate to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, cover a quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 180 mph. It can also tow up to 8,700 pounds.

Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: The Durango continues its ability to out-haul every full-size, three-row SUV on the road with the SRT Hellcat, SRT 392 and R/T Tow N Go delivering best-in-class towing capability of 8,700 pounds

The entire 2021 Durango lineup is also getting a new dashboard design inspired by the Challenger’s, with a central 10.1-inch canted toward the driver, while the Hellcat adds deep sport seats.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: The new interior feels wider and features a redesigned driver-centric cockpit, instrument panel, center console and front door uppers.

The Durango takes the most-powerful title from the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, which uses a 707 hp version of the Hellcat motor.

Along with the Durango SRT Hellcat, Dodge also announced the 807 hp Challenger SRT Super Stock and 797 hp Charger SRT Hellcat Redye sedan.

Pricing for the Durango SRT Hellcat will be announced closer to when the order books open later this year, but if you’re interested you’ll want to get one while it's very hot, because it will only be offered for the 2021 model year.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos