The 710 hp 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is the most powerful SUV ever

Suffice it to say, this utility vehicle will haul.

The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat will be the world’s most powerful SUV when it hits the road early next year. The seven-passenger vehicle features a 710 hp version of the brand’s Hellcat supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that debuted in the Challenger muscle car.

According to Dodge, the all-wheel-drive Durango SRT Hellcat can accelerate to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, cover a quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 180 mph. It can also tow up to 8,700 pounds.

The entire 2021 Durango lineup is also getting a new dashboard design inspired by the Challenger’s, with a central 10.1-inch canted toward the driver, while the Hellcat adds deep sport seats.

The Durango takes the most-powerful title from the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, which uses a 707 hp version of the Hellcat motor.

Along with the Durango SRT Hellcat, Dodge also announced the 807 hp Challenger SRT Super Stock and 797 hp Charger SRT Hellcat Redye sedan.

Pricing for the Durango SRT Hellcat will be announced closer to when the order books open later this year, but if you’re interested you’ll want to get one while it's very hot, because it will only be offered for the 2021 model year.

