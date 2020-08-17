Ram 1500 Rebel TRX is the most powerful pickup in the world

T. rex beat the raptors in “Jurassic Park,” and that’s exactly what Ram hopes the Rebel TRX pickup will do to the Ford F-150 Raptor.

The new Ram 1500 model will be the most powerful production pickup ever when it goes on sale late this year. The truck is equipped with a 702-hp version of the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat’s supercharged 6.2-liter V8.

Unlike that street machine, the Rebel TRX is a high-performance off-roader. Along with the monster motor, its composite fender flares add 8 inches of width to accommodate a new suspension system that provides 13 inches of wheel travel and is equipped with adaptive Bilstein dampers designed to handle speeds over 100 mph on rough terrain. A Jump Detection system can tell when the truck is in the air and adjust all of its systems for a smooth flight and landing.

It also gets a beefed-up frame and a 2-inch lift and comes standard with uniquely designed 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory All-Terrain tires that help provide 11.8 inches of ground clearance and the ability to ford 32 inches of water.

It’s no slouch on pavement, however, and boasts a claimed 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds, 12.9-second quarter-mile and a restricted top speed of 118 mph, due to the tires. With an eight-speed automatic transmission and 650 lb-ft of torque, it also maintains a fair amount of hauling capability with a payload rating of 1,310 pounds and max towing of 8,100 pounds.

The Raptor is the current king of the high speed, off-road pickups, but gets by with just 450 hp from its twin-turbocharged V6. How much the TRX’s 252 hp advantage is worth in the real rocky and dirty world is yet to be seen, but there are rumors that Ford is preparing a supercharged V8-powered Raptor to match it.

Pricing for the 2021 Ram 1500 Rebel TRX has not been announced, but deliveries are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020 with 702 Launch Edition models featuring unique Anvil Gray paint and a standard equipment package that includes carbon fiber interior trim, head-up display, beadlock-capable wheels and additional features.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP