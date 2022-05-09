Hertz is adding a mystery Ford Mustang rental car to the fleet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hertz has been shifting gears by adding electric Teslas and Polestar cars to its fleet recently, but it apparently knows some people still want to drive an old shool muscle car now and then.

The rental giant has announced the upcoming reveal of a new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 that it will soon be offering.

A teaser image of the car that officially debuts on May 10 suggests that it isn't just the factory version of the GT500, but a custom build by Shelby American. An extra set of vents on the hood flanking the large central one match those on the Carroll Shelby Signature Edition, GT500SE, which is a $30,000 upgrade to the $80,000 GT500 that cranks up the horsepower of its supercharged 5.2-liter V8 from 760 hp to over 800 hp.

The GT500SE also gets a retuned suspension for improved handling, and uniquely trimmed seats and the hood is made of carbon fiber and 30 pounds lighter than the stock version. Hertz's photo shows its car in the brand's iconic black and gold color scheme.

Hertz, Ford and Shelby have been collaborating on special edition cars since the 1966 Shelby GT350H, which became known as the "rent a racer" because customers often took them to the track, despite the prohibitions in the rental agreement.

Their most recent offering was the 50th anniversary 2016 Mustang Shelby GT-H, which was a mostly cosmetic update of the Mustang GT that launched on Memorial Day weekend of that year. Less than 200 were built, and one that somehow never made it to the rental fleet and only had 100 miles on it was auctioned last year for $99,000.

The original 1966 version typically sells for a fair bit more than that, with prices of well-kept examples often exceeding $250,000.