Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Custom
Published

Hertz is adding a mystery Ford Mustang rental car to the fleet

New Shelby "rent a racer" hitting the rental fleet

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 test drive Video

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 test drive

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is no one-trick pony. The most powerful Ford ever is as happy on a twisty track as it is on a drag strip, Fox News Automotive Editor Gary Gastelu says.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hertz has been shifting gears by adding electric Teslas and Polestar cars to its fleet recently, but it apparently knows some people still want to drive an old shool muscle car now and then.

Hertz is launching a new Ford Mustang Shelby rental car on May 10.

Hertz is launching a new Ford Mustang Shelby rental car on May 10. (Hertz)

The rental giant has announced the upcoming reveal of a new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 that it will soon be offering.

The hood of the Hertz Mustang is identical to the Mustang Shelby GT500SE's.

The hood of the Hertz Mustang is identical to the Mustang Shelby GT500SE's. (Shelby American)

A teaser image of the car that officially debuts on May 10 suggests that it isn't just the factory version of the GT500, but a custom build by Shelby American. An extra set of vents on the hood flanking the large central one match those on the Carroll Shelby Signature Edition, GT500SE, which is a $30,000 upgrade to the $80,000 GT500 that cranks up the horsepower of its supercharged 5.2-liter V8 from 760 hp to over 800 hp.

The stock GT500 doesn't have the auxiliary hood vents seen on the Hertz car.

The stock GT500 doesn't have the auxiliary hood vents seen on the Hertz car. (Ford)

The GT500SE also gets a retuned suspension for improved handling, and uniquely trimmed seats and the hood is made of carbon fiber and 30 pounds lighter than the stock version. Hertz's photo shows its car in the brand's iconic black and gold color scheme.

The GT500SE is trimmed in unique upholstery.

The GT500SE is trimmed in unique upholstery. (Shelby American)

Hertz, Ford and Shelby have been collaborating on special edition cars since the 1966 Shelby GT350H, which became known as the "rent a racer" because customers often took them to the track, despite the prohibitions in the rental agreement.

Examples of the 1966 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350H often sell for over $250,000.

Examples of the 1966 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350H often sell for over $250,000. (Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Their most recent offering was the 50th anniversary 2016 Mustang Shelby GT-H, which was a mostly cosmetic update of the Mustang GT that launched on Memorial Day weekend of that year. Less than 200 were built, and one that somehow never made it to the rental fleet and only had 100 miles on it was auctioned last year for $99,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The original 1966 version typically sells for a fair bit more than that, with prices of well-kept examples often exceeding $250,000.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos