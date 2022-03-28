Hertz accidentally confirms new mystery Tesla Model Y is coming soon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hertz is adding a Tesla Model Y to its fleet this spring that doesn't even exist. Yet.

The rental car agency announced last week that Model Ys will soon be joining the Model 3s that are already at several locations as part of its planned purchase of 100,000 Teslas this year.

However, the Model Y it is advertising, which has all-wheel-drive and up to 330 miles of range between charges isn't currently available for purchase, or even officially announced.

The EPA did recently list a variant of the Model Y with that range on its fueleconomy.gov website and Tesla is now promoting the Model Y with 330 miles of range on its website, although the only two versions on sale are rated at 318 miles and 303 miles.

Tesla hasn't said what's up, but speculation is that the 330-mile Model Y is a new variant featuring Tesla's new 4680 battery cell that is being built at its Austin, Tex., factory.

The answer should come soon enough as the first deliveries of the Texas-built Teslas are scheduled for April 7, when a Cyber Rodeo event is being held at the factory.

There's no word on pricing for the new Model Y, but the cheapest version on sale today starts at $62,990.

As far as what the rental rate will be, Hertz is charging approximately $175 for the Model 3 on a typical weekday at Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C. and over $200 at San Francisco International Airport, which are two of the seven locations currently offering it.