Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition pays tribute to 1967 original with $10K racing stripes

Ford is celebrating the 55th anniversary of the original Mustang Shelby GT500 with special edition inspired by the 1967 model.

The 2022 GT500's Heritage Edition package features Brittany Blue paint borrowed from the classic's paint selection, racing stripes and GT500 logo stripes along the rockers.

The limited availability package is priced at $2,140 with Wimbledon White or Absolute Black decal striping or $12,140 with hand-painted Wimbledon White stripes, bringing the total price before other additions to $86,235.

Paint stripes are also a $10,000 option in different colors across the GT500 lineup.

Aside from the unique appearance, the GT500 Heritage Edition remains mechanically the same as the rest of the lineup, and comes powered by its 760 hp supercharged 5.2-liter V8 connected to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Custom car builders can also now buy the GT500's "Predator" V8 as a standalone crate motor for $25,995.

If throwback blue isn't your thing, the 2022 GT500 will also be offered for the first time in Code Orange, which is an exclusive color for models that fall under the Ford Performance banner, including the F-150 Raptor, GT and upcoming Bronco Raptor.